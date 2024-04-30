A boy on foot was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after he was involved in an accident with a car on the A259.

The driver, who was at the wheel of a white BMW, was uninjured, according to Sussex Police.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Saltdean.

“The incident happened at about 7.20am on Wednesday 24 April on the A259 at the junction with Saltdean Park Road.

“It involved a white BMW and a 15-year-old boy.

“The 15-year-old boy from Peacehaven was taken to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the BMW, a 49-year-old man, from Peacehaven, was not injured.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quoting serial 195 of 24/04.”