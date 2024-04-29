Three people arrested for drug dealing after a woman died in a Brighton hotel have been released on police bail.

The trio – a man and two women – were questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug last week.

The arrests followed the discovery of the dead woman at OYO Gulliver’s Hotel in New Steine on Wednesday.

Today, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 43-year-old man and two 41-year-old women arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug have all been bailed, pending further investigation.”

Emergency services were called to the hotel at about 4.30am on Wednesday to reports of an unresponsive woman.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by ambulance staff.