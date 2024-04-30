Lidl has named five areas of the city it wants to open new stores in.

The sites – four in Brighton, one in Portslade – have been included in a wishlist of hundreds of areas the German supermarket giant wants to open in.

In Brighton, it wants to find sites in the city centre (the map indicates the Western Road area), Hollingbury Moulsecoomb and London Road.

It also says it wants to find a site in Portslade

The chain said today it wants to open hundreds of stores across the country.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we’re proud to have achieved record market share this month.

“We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl says it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Anyone with a suggestion should email adam.forsdick@lidl.co.uk