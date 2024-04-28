More than 400 children and adults cycled through Brighton and Hove today (Sunday 28 April) to ask for the streets to be made safe for cycling with a network of separated cycle lanes.

Iliana Koutsou, of the local cycling campaign group Bricycles, said: “It was by far the biggest Kidical Mass ride we’ve yet seen.

“(It) only goes to show more and more people want Brighton and Hove to be more accessible for cycling.”

Councillors from both Labour and Green parties took part in the ride along with two candidates nominated for the next parliamentary elections.

Duncan Blinkhorn, of Brighton Bike Hub, said: “It’s great that a good number of our local representatives pedalled along, as well as two hoping to get elected to Westminster.

“They’ll have seen that we need a joined up network of many more cycle lanes if people are going to feel safe getting around the city on two wheels.”

Sussex Police supported the event, providing officers and a vehicle to accompany the ride.

Daren Callow, of Old Shoreham Road Bike Train, said: “We’re really grateful to them and to all the lovely drivers who gave way to the riders, young and old.

“We hope today’s considerate attitudes among motorists will blossom so that cycling on the roads in Hove and Brighton is always as joyful as it’s been on the Kidical Mass ride.”

More than a hundred children and adults began at each of three feeder rides at Wish Park, Hove Park and The Level, with two dozen more starting at Black Rock.

They all came together at the Peace Statue on Hove seafront and then did a compete circuit of the city centre.

The final tally won’t be known until the painstaking process of counting heads on slow-motion video has been completed.

The ride was organised by Bricycles, Brighton Bike Hub, OSR Bike Train, Brighton Multicultural Women’s Cycle Club and Clean Air for Brighton and Hove, with funding from Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival.