Brighton and Hove Albion travel to the Vitality Stadium where only a win will keep their faint hopes of European football alive.

Odel Offiah, nephew of England rugby union legend Martin, and Mark O’Mahony make their full Premier League debuts.

Bart Verbruggen is back in goal and Joao Pedro is up front but the best news for Albion is that Billy Gilmour returns to first team action.