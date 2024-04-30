A bank in central Brighton will temporarily for three weeks while it undergoes internal renovations.

The HSBC branch on North Street will close today and is expected to re-open at 9.30am on Thursday 23 May.

The full-service branch will be getting new cash machines as well as new signage and painting.

HSBC will host pop-up events for customer support at the Jubilee Library while the bank is closed.

Paul Amos, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

“We are pleased that our Brighton, North Street branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

“We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at the Jubilee Library where we will be on hand to support customers.

“We will be there Thursday 2 May, Tuesday 7 May, Friday 10 May, Tuesday 14 May and Friday 17 May (10.00 am to 4pm).”

The closest full service branches are Worthing and Eastbourne.