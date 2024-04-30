People in Bevendean had to work together to roll a broken down car, which had been parked on a tight corner in Bevendean, to make way for traffic and buses.

A black car was seen parked on the corner of Leybourne Road and Taunton Road in Bevendean.

According to those nearby, the car had to be pushed out of the way after it then broke down.

Photos show two buses stuck around and behind the car, with drivers stood around the car.

On the Brighton and Hove Buses website, a service update for the 48 route says that roadworks and traffic build ups en route, buses will terminate and restart at Old Steine until further notice today.