Five people arrested on suspicion of drink spiking in Brighton

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drink spiking in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 13 October).

The force said: “Police in Brighton have arrested five people on suspicion of drink spiking after a woman became unwell in the city centre.

“In the early hours of Sunday 2 October, a 19-year-old woman was assisted by night club staff after becoming unwell on a night out in West Street.

“Police officers patrolling the night-time economy quickly attended, launched an investigation and worked with the licensed venue to gather evidence.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A number of suspects were swiftly identified and three men from Hampshire – two aged 35 and one aged 27 – and a 26-year-old man, from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of administering a poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

“They were released on conditional bail.

“After further inquiries, a fifth man, aged 37, and from Hampshire, was arrested on suspicion of administering poison / noxious thing with intent to injure / aggrieve / annoy.

“He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Detective Sergeant Sharon Rintoul said: “The speed at which we were able to make these arrests is not only testament to the swift work of bar staff and our officers but a further reminder of the importance of promptly reporting potential spiking incidents.

“If you believe you or somebody you know may have been a victim of spiking, please report it immediately to bar staff, a police officer or call 999 so evidence can be gathered as quickly as possible.”

Sussex Police has a page on its website with more information about drink spiking.