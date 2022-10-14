Brighton and Hove Albion face Brentford with De Zerbi chasing first win

Brighton and Hove Albion play Brentford tonight, with new head coach Roberto De Zerbi chasing his first win since taking charge last month.

De Zerbi has one point to show from his first two games – a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday 1 October.

It was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex last Saturday (8 October).

This evening (Friday 14 October), Brighton are due to take to the field at the Gtech Community Stadium, a few hundred yards from the Chiswick flyover.

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk and fellow defenders Adam Webster and Joel Veltman will have the job of containing Ivan Toney.

The prolific goal scorer has been touted as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portuguese forward leaves Manchester United in January.

But Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be missing skipper Pontus Jansson, in defence, and midfielder Christian Norgaard through injury.

Meanwhile, the Bees’ young forward Keane Lewis-Potter is available after recovering from a strained ligament in his foot.

Brighton, having announced the premature retirement of Enock Mwepu this week after a heart problem was found, have no fresh injury concerns. Jakub Moder remains absent.

Albion start in seventh place, with 14 points from eight games, while Brentford are 11th, with 10 points from nine games.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.