Man charged with Shoreham woman’s murder

A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Deborah Gumbrell in Shoreham.

John Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court today and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Lewes Crown Court.

Deborah, 59, was found unconscious by police at 12.40pm on Monday after they were called to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted inside a house in Northbourne Close.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help them with the investigation.

That information can be reported to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Terrace.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.