Two children hurt after car crashes into wall in Brighton

Two children were hurt after a car crashed into a wall in Brighton yesterday.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after two children were injured by a falling wall in Brighton on Friday (4 November).

“Emergency services were called to Plaistow Place at around 6.35pm to reports of a wall having fallen on to two children.

“A black BMW, which is believed to have been being involved in a chase between another black BMW, had collided with the wall before fleeing the scene.

“An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury while a 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

“A 51-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“He remains in custody at this time.

“Police would like to speak to anybody who saw two black BMWs in a car chase leading up to the incident or anybody running from the area of Plaistow Place in the aftermath.

“Contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1188 of 04/11.”