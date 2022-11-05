Two children hurt after car crashes into wall in Brighton
Two children were hurt after a car crashed into a wall in Brighton yesterday.
Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after two children were injured by a falling wall in Brighton on Friday (4 November).
“Emergency services were called to Plaistow Place at around 6.35pm to reports of a wall having fallen on to two children.
“A black BMW, which is believed to have been being involved in a chase between another black BMW, had collided with the wall before fleeing the scene.
“An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury while a 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
“A 51-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“He remains in custody at this time.
“Police would like to speak to anybody who saw two black BMWs in a car chase leading up to the incident or anybody running from the area of Plaistow Place in the aftermath.
“Contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1188 of 04/11.”
