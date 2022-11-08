Brighton student in final of C4’s woodworking contest

A Brighton student has reached the final of Channel 4’s series Handmade to find Britain’s best woodworker.

Chloe Hook, 21, the series’ youngest contestant, is working towards a Craft MA at the University of Brighton, afters graduating from its 3D Design and Craft BA (Hons) course in 2021.

Viewers will find out tomorrow whether she will be crowned the country’s best woodworker when the final airs at 8pm.

She said: “Studying 3D Design and Craft at the University of Brighton gave me the opportunity to explore working with a range of materials, alongside access to a great range of tools and machinery

“All of this has given me the opportunity to improve my design and artistic skills, and led me to being ready to take part in Handmade. The support from my techs and tutors has been lovely.”

Her course leader Jem Ryan said: “We are so pleased, but not surprised, to see Chloe has made it to the final of Handmade

“She is the youngest contestant and yet Chloe has consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism, problem solving and resilience under pressure.

“Chloe’s success really demonstrates the real world value of a practical, hands on, crafts education courses such as we offer at University of Brighton. We are all wishing her the best of luck for the final.”

During the C4 series, Chloe’s striking handmade creations have included an artfully crafted clock, an ingenious multilayered rocking horse and a chic contemporary styled day bed, alongside a sensuous modern dressing table in the semi-final.

She said: “My work highlights the need for nature in our lives, not only through spending time outdoors and but also through design in our home.

“To be surrounded by objects that we appreciate and enjoy creates a more productive and happier environment.”

In her spare time, Chloe is also part of a Celtic pagan drumming group, as well as a local repair group that offers free repairs to anything people bring them.