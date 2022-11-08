Landslip closes Brighton railway line between Lewes and Falmer

A landslip has led to the closure of the railway line between Brighton and Lewes, train operator Southern said this afternoon (Tuesday 8 November).

📢 Network Rail have provided us with some photos of the landslip at Falmer. Its proximity to the running line means it isn’t safe to run trains past at present. They are still assessing the situation and we’re expecting a further update soon. pic.twitter.com/0atEHL9lZc — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) November 8, 2022

Southern said: “A landslip between Brighton and Lewes means all lines are blocked.

“Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 40 minutes or cancelled. London Road Brighton, Moulsecoomb and Falmer will not be served.

“Disruption is expected until 5pm.”

But the train operator also said: “The line towards Brighton (our emphasis) from Lewes is blocked. Trains are unable to run in this direction.

“The following stations will not be served in the direction towards Brighton: London Road (Brighton), Moulsecoomb and Falmer.

“Trains are able to run from Brighton, towards Lewes calling at all stations. Please note, that trains are running at reduced speeds on this line so journey times will be extended. A heavily reduced service will operate in this direction.

“Services that usually run from Hastings and Lewes towards Brighton will be via Wivelsfield. This will add extra time to your journey so please leave at least an extra 40 minutes extra to complete your journey.

“Trains that usually run between Brighton and Seaford will start and terminate and Lewes. There will be a reduced service on this route, so if there are cancellations, then we would recommend you travelling via an alternative route this afternoon.

“To assist with onward travel, you can use your ticket at no extra cost on … Brighton and Hove Buses via Brighton, Lewes, Eastbourne and Seaford and Thameslink services between Wivelsfield and Brighton.”