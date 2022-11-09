Future Islands set for Brighton concert

Future Islands is an American synth-pop band based in Baltimore, Maryland, comprising Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals), and Michael Lowry (percussion). The band was formed in January 2006 by Welmers, Cashion and Herring—the remaining members of the performance art college band Art Lord & the Self-Portraits—and drummer Erick Murillo.

Future Islands are a band whose brilliance was always hiding in plain sight. One viral moment might have catapulted them to worldwide recognition, but they were just doing what they always did – pouring their heart and soul into every moment, and channelling art’s great power to spread love and hope. It was, quite simply, who they are. Long, hard years on the road, and the sense of constantly travelling away from something, have shaped the band many ways, both spiritually and physically. Always leaving, never arriving, the horizon an impossible destination to be chased but never caught.

Future Islands released a trio of albums ‘Wave Like Home’ (2008), ‘In Evening Air’ (2010) and ‘On The Water’ (2011), before they came to prominence in 2014 with their fourth album ‘Singles’ released by 4AD. Its lead single ‘Seasons (Waiting on You)’ was considered the best song of 2014 by Pitchfork, and NME and its performance at the ‘Late Show with David Letterman’ in March 2014, became the most-viewed video on the show’s YouTube page. ‘The Far Field’ followed in 2017 and Future Islands’ latest album ‘As Long As You Are’ was released on 4AD in 2020.

They will be performing live at the Brighton Centre on Friday 18th November, with support from Laundromat. Purchase your tickets HERE.

future-islands.com