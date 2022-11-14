BREAKING NEWS

Climate activists chain themselves to bank railings

Posted On 14 Nov 2022
Four climate activists have chained themselves to the entrance of Barclays in Hove to protest against the bank’s fossil fuel investments today.

Green party councillor David Gibson attended the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in George Street, along with protest band The Agitators.

XR protesters are also outside the bank’s North Street branch.

Customers were allowed access to the Hove bank from the side entrance.

Protester Nicola Harries, 67, a retired solicitor from Brighton said: “I have had to resort to chaining myself to the steps of this bank to highlight Barclays’ clear inability to break free from the fossil fuel industry. We must have planet before profit.”

