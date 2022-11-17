Brighton MPs weigh into Chancellor during autumn statement debate

Both Brighton MPs weighed into the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, after made his autumn statement to the House of Commons today (Thursday 17 November).

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “The Chancellor said that he would be honest about the challenges we face, so it is frankly extraordinary that he could speak for almost an hour without once acknowledging the economic catastrophe of Brexit.

“According to the OBR (Office of Budget Responsibility), it will slash productivity by 4 per cent. It has delivered a 15 per cent drop in trade. There will be a 14 per cent drop in investment.

“It will increase food prices by 6 per cent and it will deliver lower wages, workforce shortages and the highest inflation in the G7.

“When will he name the elephant in the room? When will he start to address that and reverse some of the damage that it is doing?”

Mr Hunt replied: “I do not deny for one second that Brexit will be a change in our economic model but whether we make a success of it is up to us. This government will make a success of it and make it a tremendous opportunity.”

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, said: “This is a budget of austerity 2.0, is it not? Of course, different decisions could have been made.

“The Chancellor could have decided to abolish the upper limit on national insurance, raising more than £30 billion and solving adult social care in one fell swoop along with the crisis in council funding.

“He chose not to do so but instead to burden poorer people and working people. On housing and energy specifically, he has said that he will freeze local housing allowance … It was last uplifted just at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Will he please review that decision along with how people living in blocks of flats who receive communal energy have received no support for their energy bills? They need that desperately to come through and he has promised it before.”

Mr Hunt replied: “As I have explained, we increased local housing allowance at the start of the pandemic – significantly – and we are keeping it at that higher level.

“He talks about difficult decisions. I would say that there is one difficult decision on the table today: do we do what is necessary to tackle inflation? On the government side of the house, the answer is yes.”

On Twitter, the Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, said on Twitter: “Remember: no one was talking about cuts and austerity before the Tories blew a hole in our economy. This is on them.”

And after the autumn statement Caroline Lucas said in a statement: “Our government has chosen to pursue even more devastating austerity cuts in the name of political ideology, not economic necessity – and refuses to admit that Brexit has made the situation so much harder.

“When people are in such desperate need, many turn to our public services for support. Yet years of Tory austerity have decimated local authorities like Brighton and Hove.

“Meanwhile, rents are rising at record rates, yet more than one in three private renters in Brighton and Hove need housing benefit. Rather than invest in local housing allowance, the gap between rents and housing benefit has been left shamefully wide.

“It doesn’t need to be this way – household finances across the country may be in crisis but our public finances are not. By next year the UK will have less debt, a lower deficit and lower taxes than much of the rest of the G7.

“We mustn’t learn the wrong lessons from the Truss debacle – borrowing to fund tax cuts for the mega-rich is wholly different from borrowing to invest in our communities.

“I’m certainly glad to see new funding for insulation – but where’s the urgency? For people facing fuel poverty this very winter, we need new money to be delivered this parliament, not money recycled from other pots.

“And why stop there? We should be seeing free childcare to ease the cost of living burden for struggling families, a national minimum wage of £15 an hour and decent pay increases for public sector workers, from nurses to rail workers, that take into account rising inflation and don’t leave them even worse off than before.

“Local councils are the lifeblood of our communities – helping to lift people out of poverty, ensure public services are thriving, and tackle the climate emergency. We must ditch ideologically driven Tory austerity now.”

The government issued a press release giving its summary of the autumn statement. To read it, click here.