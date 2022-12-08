Heaven 17 announce Brighton gig

Synthpop legends, Heaven 17, have announced a welcome return to Brighton’s Concorde 2. They will be appearing live in the popular seafront venue on Sunday 21st May 2023 and no doubt the venue will be at full capacity again! So without further ado, you can snap up your tickets HERE or HERE.

Heaven 17 certainly know how to entertain their fans and no doubt will be celebrating the fact that their second and most popular album ‘The Luxury Gap’ would have turned 40 years old by the time of this concert, having been released on 25th April 1983 and climbing as high as No.4 in the UK Official Album Charts. No less than six of the nine tunes on the album were released as singles, with ‘Temptation’ climbing as high as No.2 in the UK Official Singles Chart, and ‘Come Live With Me’ halting at No.5.

I attended Heaven 17’s first Brighton concert, which must have been way back in the Spring or Summer of 1981, when the trio of Glenn Gregory, Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh performed a PA gig at Sherrys Disco in West Street in support of one of their first singles. I can’t quite remember which one, but my mind is telling me ‘I’m Your Money’, which was the follow up to ‘(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang’, which they played as well as the forthcoming funky ‘Play To Win’ single. What I do remember was that all three were very much worse for wear, no doubt they had been taking advantage of the proprietor’s hospitality! I knew that they could play their synths as both Ware and Craig Marsh had previously been thrilling the hordes as part of the original The Human League lineup until they left in 1980.

Thankfully, these days they are bang on the ball and the last few times I have witnessed them, they have been a joy to behold. Read our 2022 live gig review of them HERE and our 2017 review HERE.

