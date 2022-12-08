Razorlight to play Brighton Dome concert

Due to popular demand, Indie icons Razorlight have announced additional dates for their eagerly anticipated 2023 tour, with several of the shows already sold-out.

Last month the band announced the extensive run of tour dates across the UK, which will mark the first time the classic line-up will hit the road in a decade. With new dates in Cardiff, Lincoln, Edinburgh, Liverpool and at the Brighton Dome,the tour will see the group perform their way across the country with the final stop being at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, 29th April 2023. Tickets for the new shows on sale from 9am Friday 9th Dec from HERE.

On Friday, the band will release ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’, 11 of the band’s finest moments, including two thrilling new tracks – the previously released bittersweet piano-pop ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’, and the blistering ‘Violence Forever?’.

It was back in April 2021 when Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo revealed they’d been back working together for the first time in over a decade, correcting the unsatisfactory conclusion to their original formation.

Crucial to the group’s reunion was an emotional meeting between Borrell and Burrows near Johnny’s home in the Basque country in summer, 2020, which plays a pivotal part in the groups forthcoming ‘Fall To Pieces’ documentary, which premiered at this year’s Raindance film festival. Watch the trailer HERE.

“I had to go and chat with Johnny and make things good,” recalls Burrows. “If I didn’t, I’d have gone on thinking about it for the rest of my life, that we should’ve met up, we should’ve played together again, it was too special to leave behind. I think our best single is one we haven’t done yet, hopefully we’ll do the Best Of and get more music out next year, then tour in the spring. It’s gonna be interesting, that’s all I can say.”

Bridges have been built. The artistic, and sometimes unwieldy, connection between the two has been re-established. It has been a heartening experience for those involved. “My trust with Andy was at absolute zero so to get that back was really inspiring,” says Borrell. “That’s never happened before and it made me think a lot about my life, like if I can get my trust back with Andy, I could do it with anybody.” “Whilst our relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing, when Johnny and I sit down to write music together, there’s a magic that happens. I’m so grateful to have him and the band back in my life,” agrees Burrows.

Never a dull moment. Writing a new ending for themselves, Razorlight are back to cast out the boring in your life.

Razorlight 2023 UK tour dates:

April 2023

Fri 7th April – Cardiff, Great Hall – NEW DATE

Sat 8th April – Brighton, Dome – NEW DATE

Mon 10th April – Lincoln, Engine Shed – NEW DATE

Tues, 11th April – Edinburgh, The Assembly Rooms – NEW DATE

Thurs 13th April – Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall – NEW DATE

Fri 14th April – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sat 15th April – Newcastle, NX – SOLD OUT

Mon 17th April – Leeds, O2 Academy

Tue 18th April – Glasgow, Barrowland – SOLD OUT

Wed 19th April – Manchester, Albert Hall- SOLD OUT

Fri 21th April – Nottingham, Rock City

Sat 22th April – Norwich, UEA – SOLD OUT

Sun 23rd April – Sheffield, The 02

Tue 25th April – Oxford, O2 Academy

Wed 26th April – Bristol, O2 Academy

Fri 28th April – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sat 29th April – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Tracklisting: ‘Razorlight – Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’

‘Golden Touch’

‘In The Morning’

‘Who Needs Love?’

‘Before I Fall To Pieces’

‘Violence Forever?’

‘Stumble And Fall’

‘America’

‘Somewhere Else’

‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’

‘Rip It Up’

‘Good Night’

‘Wire To Wire’

‘Don’t Go Back To Dalston’

www.razorlightofficial.com