Rockaway Beach ‘Winter’s Biggest Alternative Weekend’ announces full lineup

Butlin’s Bognor Regis Resort will be the place to be on January 6th, 7th and 8th 2023 as the seventh edition of ‘Winter’s Biggest Alternative Weekend’ ‘Rockaway Beach’ has a whole host of decent music acts on offer across the three day and three night indoor event which is to be held at Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1JJ.

The venue boasts a world-class sound system for ‘Rockaway Beach’ and thus attendees can listen to their chosen acts with the sound quality that they deserve.

The 2023 bill now includes OMD, Self Esteem, Peter Hook & The Light, Yard Act, The Undertones, Billy Nomates, The Primitives, Scalping, Vlure, Deep Tan, and Winter Gardens to name just a few.

For a full line-up, and performance schedules, refer to the event flyer at the bottom of this article.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have coincidentally reviewed ALL of the above artists on previous occasions, as well as several others also on the three day bill.

We can assure you that the 2023 ‘Rockaway Beach’ lineup is of great quality.

If you are undecided, then you can check out our previous reviews by clicking on the relevant artist names above and scrolling through to find each act.

For your comfort, there are bars, restaurants, arcade games, ten pin bowling lanes, and a multi million pound swimming pool complex on site.

When you click to book, the price you see for accommodation is the total price you pay for your ‘Rockaway Beach’ weekend.

The more people per room, the lower the cost per person, so it’s worth sharing with your friends in a shared room to keep costs down.

There are different types of accommodation available, so it is recommended to have a look around HERE to find what’s right for you and your party.

The organisers have in previous years endeavoured to run the stages with as few performance clashes as possible, meaning you can see more of the line-up than you might imagine.

However, the 2023 event has turned into a biggie, and as a result, the organisers have put out this announcement today, which includes the full lineup:

“We’ve packed so much more into 2023’s live music line-up, for the first time in a few years we do have some clashes. Considering how incredible these artists are, we know you won’t hold it against us for booking you more of the good stuff. Too much? You can’t have too much!”

Think of ‘Rockaway Beach’ more as a live playlist. Plus, they also offer other activities, like artist Q&As, film screenings, silent discos, and pub quizzes, to keep you busy – all included in your booking price!

The live music runs from early each afternoon until around midnight, with DJs and after parties carrying on until much later.

www.rockawaybeach.co.uk