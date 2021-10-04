Austerity showcases a wealth of talent

SNAYX + DAISY COBURN + WORLD NEWS + WINTER GARDENS + MONAKIS + SEADOG + DEMONSTRATIONS + HOTWAX – THE PIPER, ST LEONARDS-ON-SEA 2.10.21

Austerity Records clearly have their finger on the pulse of the South Coast’s music scene. The label’s self-proclaimed mission is to form and encourage a platform for new, upcoming and passionate artists. This rescheduled all-dayer features no less than eight high-quality emerging acts, all of whom have received glowing reviews at previous events covered by the Brighton and Hove News.

The weather outside is bleak and stormy, and it’s a relief to get upstairs to The Piper’s recently refurbished upstairs room. A partition wall has been removed to expand the capacity, and it’s a nice space for gigs now, a large square room with good sightlines to the stage.

It’s a 2pm start and first up are HotWax, rising stars of the Hastings music scene. They’re on early as this is the first of three shows they’re playing today. Oh, to be in such demand! They exude talent and effortless cool, and have youth on their side so I’m sure they can cope.

As a three-piece with guitar, bass and drums, they generate an interesting and powerful sound with plenty of variety. There’s a brisk, grungy opener ‘Stay Cool’, with lead vocalist Tallulah getting busy on a black Fender Jaguar guitar as drummer Alfie thunders around the kit. I’m rather taken with the lolloping psych of ‘Turtle Island’, with some lovely wah-wah bass from Lola. Groovy projections behind the band courtesy of Lewes based psychedelic visual artist Innerstrings, enhance the effect. ‘Drop’, introduced as a new number, stands out as particularly powerful and intense. ‘1,000 Times’ has a languid start, building to a stunning crescendo of shrieking lead guitar, whilst ‘Zooarmy’ provides an appropriate climax to an excellent set, culminating in a massive wig out. Lola is right up the neck playing brisk flurries of wah bass as Tallulah plays her effects pedals with dainty stabs of a Dr Marten boot.

It’s a safe bet that you’ll be hearing more from HotWax before too long. If you want to check them out for yourself, they are playing The Green Door Store in Brighton on 12th October.

HotWax are:

Tallulah – vocals/guitar

Lola -bass/vocals

Alfie – drums

HotWax setlist:

‘Stay Cool’, ‘Turtle Island’, ‘Baked Beans’, ‘Keep Coming Back’, ‘What’s That Sound’, ‘Drop’, ‘1,000 Times’, ‘When We’re Dead’, ‘Zooarmy’

https://www.facebook.com/hotwaxbandd

Next up are Demonstrations, a three-piece from Brighton. I last saw them supporting Yak in 2019, and their sound has evolved considerably since then. Extensive use of samples, apparently triggered by drummer Callum’s Roland pad, make for a very full and expansive soundscape with dreamy backing vocals and washes of electronic tone. The songs are interesting, with a post punk feel that still reminds me of XTC. Guitarist and vocalist Luke even has a hint of Andy Partridge in his look and demeanour.

The projections have gone atmospherically monochrome, mixing in live footage of the band. ‘Turn Around’ features some low growling bass from Jess, looking moodily cool with her back to the audience. The standout track for me is ‘EXE.cute’, with a delicate guitar riff and haunting melody, and a deliciously long slow build.

Demonstrations are Brighton music scene regulars. You can catch them supporting Gaffa Tape Sandy at Komedia on 27th October. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Demonstrations are:

Luke -vocals/guitar

Jess – bass

Callum -drums

Demonstrations setlist:

‘Fabric Rings’, ‘Evening Run’, ‘Clock Out’ ,’Turn Around’, ‘More Than A Killer’ ,’EXE.cute’ ,’Evil Man’

https://www.facebook.com/Demonstrationsband/

Seadog are a Brighton-based duo comprising singer songwriter Mark Benton, playing a Fender Mustang and Tom Chadd behind a Nord keyboard and an array of electrical boxes connected by a colourful jumble of leads. Their sound is lush and deeply layered, and has a dreamy shoegazy feel.

I particularly like the jangly guitar psych of recent single ‘Old Joe’, and the mesmeric drone of impending Austerity release ‘Foolhardy’. The brooding minimalism of ‘How We Lost Our Minds’ is also strikingly beautiful.

“This is Tom….checking his emails,” Mark jokes, referring to the Apple Macbook. I suspect it’s actually running Ableton, or similar digital wizardry, as it’s next to an Akai controller. Whatever’s in the box, it’s providing a stunningly rich palette of sounds to compliment the songwriting. The projections have morphed to a psychedelic treetop scene, and it’s nice that Mark namechecks Chris from Innerstrings on visuals and Harry on the sound desk, both doing a cracking job on what’ll be a long shift.

I’m very impressed with the quality of songwriting and rich sound of Seadog. If you want to experience it for yourself, they are at The Folklore Rooms, Brighton on 30th October.

Seadog are:

Mark Benton guitar

Tom Chadd keyboards

Seadog setlist:

‘Waiting For Light’ ,’Old Joe’ ,’Foolhardy’ ,’Tied To A Mast’ ,’Deadweights’ ,’How We Lost Our Minds’ ,’Subside’, ‘Here Nor There’, ‘Tidal Wave’

https://www.facebook.com/Seadogmusic

Brighton trio Monakis are another band with a busy schedule today, as they are supporting Creature Creature at The Pipeline in Brighton later on. Before they hit the road they treat us to a blistering set of raw power and ferocious energy.

As a broad comparison, the music is in a similar vein to IDLES, urgent and insistent. Bassist James has his shirt off from the start, busily roaming the fretboard whilst howling through a tousled shock of blonde hair. Guitarist Aaron has a bit of a Johnny Ramone look going on, and is thrashing furiously at a white Fender Jaguar, whilst drummer Joe is trying his best to hammer the kit through the stage to the downstairs bar.

I’m particularly taken by the howling wah guitar solo and pounding rhythm of ‘Leather’ and the rousing chant of ‘Usual Suspects’, although quite frankly the whole set is a climatic sonic explosion and is splendidly enjoyable.

Monakis are:

James Porter – bass/vocals

Aaron Butler – guitar/vocals

Joe Mctaggart – drums

Monakis Setlist:

’Fake News’, ’Disease’, ’Leather’, ’Rich’, ‘Usual Suspects’, ‘White Rabbit’, ‘Driptease’

https://www.facebook.com/wearemonakis

East Sussex’s Winter Gardens are usually a four-piece, but playing a stripped back set as a duo tonight. Ananda on keyboard and vocals is rocking a retro look with a floaty sleeved hippy top and bell bottom jeans, whilst Jamie plays a Telecaster guitar with a sparkly finish. In lieu of the band is a backing track, overwhelmingly high in the mix at first, though once a suitable level is found it settles into quite a pleasant accompaniment.

The music is a sort of dream pop, with hints of 1980s post punk in flanged and phased guitar. Ananda’s voice is soaring and ethereal in the rather lovely ‘Dot To Dot’ and takes on a quality reminiscent of Kate Bush in the piano led ‘Margaux Bakes’, for which Jamie switches to bass. Closing number ‘Wonders Bleak’ is particularly impressive, with a swirling chime of phased guitar that brings to mind the early work of The Cure.

Winter Gardens have some excellent songs and real star quality in Ananda. I’d very much like to hear them as a full band.

Winter Gardens today are:

Ananda Howard- vocals/keyboards

Jamie -guitar

Winter Gardens setlist:

‘Coral Bells’, ‘Zigzanny’, ‘Dot To dot’, ‘Margaux Bakes’, ‘Wonders Bleak’

https://www.facebook.com/wintergardensband/

After a short interval we’re back with World News, a three-piece playing a steady paced atmospheric pop with a big, rich sound. Opening number ‘Frog’ is led by delay-swathed guitar from Alex Evans, with his long-haired brother Rory spanning the frets on bass. Behind the kit, Malte Henning holds a tight beat with subtle accents.

There are some nice backing vocals on ‘Tin Man’, and a particular standout number for me is ‘I Don’t Like Your Perfume’, opening with a mightily clanging pattern of descending chords before morphing into a bass-led groove with a new wave feel.

There’s a hint of The Police in the chorusy guitar of ‘Give It Time’, and some tastily delicate riffing in ‘Wake Up’.

World News are:

Alex Evans – guitar/vocals

Rory Evans – bass/vocals

Malte Henning – drums

World News setlist:

‘Frog’, ‘Tin Man’, ‘Wrapped In Gold’, ‘I Don’t Like Your Perfume’, ‘Flag With No Pole’, ‘Give It Time’, ‘Wake Up’

https://www.facebook.com/worldnewsband

Apparently Daisy Coburn had a brief taste of pop chart success as a teenager with Daisy Dares You. These days she plays guitar and fronts a band with Ben on keyboards, Charlie on bass and James on drums. The music is mostly a sort of country-tinged contemporary pop with a quirky charm that steadily grows on me. I’m also rather taken with the band’s velour and satin shirts. Daisy looks elegantly casual in a boho frock.

‘No Love’ stands out with a brisk intro of slide guitar that lilts into a reggae feel. ‘Slinky’ is particularly vibey, with a bouncing bassline, and ‘Fire’ has an insistent rhythm. ‘Ultrasound’ is an excellent slab of synth-led dream pop that sounds like something Goldfrapp might come out with. ‘Shadow’ is also worth a mention as a stylish and well-written number.

It’s an interesting and varied set. Daisy may not be troubling the charts just now, but it’s easy to imagine her music appealing to a wider audience

Daisy Coburn setlist:

‘My Paradise’ ,’No Love’, ’Hiccup’, ‘Cupid In No 99’, ‘Slinky’, ‘Fire’, ‘Ultrasound’, ‘I Like It That Way’, ‘Say No To Vultures’, ‘Shadow’, ‘Angeline’

https://www.facebook.com/daisycoburnofficial

The room is full and there’s a considerable buzz in anticipation of the final act, SNAYX. Hailing from Seaford, they are usually described as a punk or alt rock duo featuring Ollie Horner on bass and vocals, and Charlie Herridge on vocals and guitar. The energetic contribution of drummer Josh is certainly worth acknowledging too.

The sound is urgent visceral fury. Considering Charlie doesn’t strap on his guitar until the third number, it’s also awesomely massive, with Ollie’s Jaguar bass routed through a groaning board of effects pedals whilst the vocals are supplemented by all manner of samples. No one is standing still. Charlie is making frequent forays into the crowd, or jumping on the speakers. Ollie engages the audience with his trademark snake-eyed stare between crouches, jumps, and flinging leg kicks.

Ollie breaks the D string on his bass in the third number, which is no mean feat, but there’s no let up in the intensity of the performance. With a spare Mustang bass strapped on, the band continues with an absolutely blistering performance. I’m too busy dancing to note many individual details of songs, but the vocal hook of ‘Cigarette’ stands out as particularly catchy. ‘False Friend’ is a recent single with snarling menace, and ‘FAYX’ is especially intense.

I’d be surprised if SNAYX aren’t headlining in their own right on bigger stages before long. They are on tour with Kid Kapichi in November. If you haven’t got a ticket for the Brighton date, you can catch SNAYX at Komedia with Gaffa Tape Sandy and Demonstrations on 27th October.

SNAYX are:

Ollie Horner -bass/vocals

Charlie Herridge – vocals/guitar

Josh – drums

SNAYX setlist:

‘Drill’, ‘Weaponised’, ‘Body Language’, ‘Deranged’, ‘Cigarette’, ‘False Friend’, ‘Buck’, ‘Work’, ‘FAYX’, ’Doorman’ (Slowthai cover)

https://www.facebook.com/SNAYX/

It’s been a long day, but I’ve been absolutely blown away by the quality of acts playing. The atmosphere has been warm and supportive, like one big musical family. Thank you to Garry, Matt and Jim from Austerity Records for putting this event together, and for their continuing support to the local music scene. I’m heading home very happy, and it’s even stopped raining.

https://www.austerityrecords.com/