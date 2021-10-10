BREAKING NEWS

We report on Billy Nomates prior to her sold out Brighton concert

Posted On 10 Oct 2021 at 3:09 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Billy Nomates live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

BILLY NOMATES + PRIMA QUEEN – THE MOTH CLUB, LONDON 8.10.21

Introduction:
One Inch Badge welcomes us to MOTH Club in Hackney this evening for a special sold out show highlighting the excellent Leicester artist Billy Nomates. Post-punk singer/songwriter Tor Maries (aka Billy Nomates) has been on a constant upwards trajectory ever since the release of the ‘Billy Nomates’ LP in 2020

Billy Nomates live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

It is a misty night in east London as people draw into the cosy venue for this evening’s performance. The lights are low but there is a hum of excitement in the air as a crowd builds within the walls of MOTH Club. Its 320 person capacity brings an intimate feel to the surroundings and the vibe is pleasant as the doorman and staff are all very friendly and welcoming.

The gig tonight features Billy Nomates and Prima Queen and had been rescheduled from February 12th to October 8th due to the ongoing covid and lockdown requirements. This is the first tour in the UK that Tor has done in a long time and she put out a statement on Instagram saying about how she completely understands and respects anyone who doesn’t feel this is the right time to be back in gig spaces which is very responsible and caring for her fans. I had been on the waiting list for this show for the last couple of months and was so pleased when I did get the opportunity to see her.

Prima Queen

Prima Queen live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

First to the stage at 8pm is Prima Queen. Normally a 7 piece, but tonight it’s just the 3 of them. They take to the stage wearing cowboy hats and dive into a buttery and well-rehearsed set.

Prima Queen live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

Prima Queen is an indie/alternative rock band fronted by songwriting duo and best friends Louise Macphail (Bristol) and Kristin McFadden (Chicago). Combining vulnerable and nostalgic storytelling with light-hearted lyrical imagery, their ethereal yet gritty style draws influences from artists such as Julia Jacklin, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. They were featured within ‘Live At The Windmill’ a live album where sixteen artists donated tracks recorded live at south London venue the Windmill Brixton to help raise funds as part of the nationwide #SaveOurVenues campaign. Featuring alongside the likes of Goat Girl, Black Midi and Shame to name a few.

Prima Queen live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

The 3 of them are on stage as their gorgeous sound fills the venue. They are playing without a drummer today, but the guitar and vocal sound more than make up for it with the cryptic and wondrous lyrics floating above the crowd. It is an emotional and delicate music that broods and swells with a sense of authenticity.

Prima Queen live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

The song ‘Mexico’, I remember being a standout, it’s slow but hits differently with a vibe of fizz and freedom. Their presence feels very intimate and it is very suitable for the venue.

The distortion bubble finally pops during the last song as it swings from influence to influence before leaving the stage to applause and a crowd that is thoroughly warmed up for the main event

If you would like to check these guys out there are streaming links below:

Prima Queen setlist:
‘Chew My Cheeks’
‘Back Row’
‘Milk Teeth’
‘Brownstone’
‘Butter Knife’
‘Mexico’
‘Water And Oil’
‘Invisible Hand’

www.facebook.com/primaqueenmusic

Billy Nomates 

Billy Nomates live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

Billy Nomates takes to the stage at 9pm. Dressed in overalls and with her laptop proudly scrawled with her name, she is ready to give an unmissable set. Launching straight into the first song of the evening ‘Emergency Telephone’ the energy and atmosphere of her appearance are apparent. It rolls and undulates from bar to bar with its grit and attitude which she always provides. Her voice is deadpan yet biting, with an acute lens on British class structure and the lie of boot-strapping propaganda.

Billy Nomates live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

Her 2020 self titled album was a highlight of last year and I was lucky enough to catch her set at ‘End Of The Road 2021’, with no sense of stopping her latest EP ‘Emergency Telephone’ for Tor Maries, the caustic, DIY punk singer-songwriter behind Billy Nomates, lockdown meant staying with her dad on the Isle of Wight. Long walks around the island would clear her mind and improvised song fragments that she recorded as she went. It features the song heels which I would highly recommend a listen to. Her personality bursts out of every track, driven by a fearless attitude that appears to come from a place of genuine authenticity.

Billy Nomates self-titled album (left) and ‘Emergency Telephone’ LP (right)

By the third song of her performance, the temperature inside the venue seemed to turn up as movement from the crowd rubbles while Tor dances around the stage, barking off the lines of ‘Happy Misery’ which takes aim at anti-productive nostalgic mindsets. Talking about quitting the future and living in the past, she recalls a world where people earned £80 a week in a hard Thatcherite Britain, but still went out to a real pub and danced on a Friday night.

Billy Nomates live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

The sound is bassy and driven, almost blown at points but the repetitive beats lay a perfect backdrop for the clever and cryptic lyricism to shine through. Throughout the set, Tor never stops moving and by the end has a gleam of sweat clinging to her as she continues to wow the audience with track after track of resistance and integrity.

Billy Nomates live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

The show finishes on ‘Call In Sick’, a statement that goes down a treat within the packed audience. With the song reaching a peak before ending in a simple cough. Before Tor leaves the stage she thanks the audience and receives thunderous applause full of woops and shouts from a thoroughly pleased audience before they pile out into the mists of a London autumn.

Billy Nomates live at the MOTH Club, London 8.10.21 (pic Josh Tubb) (click pic to enlarge!)

Billy Nomates is playing the Green Door Store in Brighton on the 20th of October and is also playing the Mutations Festival 2021 on the 4th of November and I would highly recommend going to see her when you have an opportunity.

If you would like to check out some of her amazing new EP or self titled album streaming is available below

Billy Nomates setlist:
‘Emergency Telephone’
‘Modern Hart’
‘Happy Misery’
‘Hippy Elite’
‘Petrol Fumes’
‘No’
‘Supermarket Sweep’
‘FNP’
‘Heels’
‘Fat White Man’
‘Right Behind You’
‘Call in Sick’

www.iambillynomates.com

Billy Nomates tour flyer

Prima Queen tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
October 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com