Melbourne blues rock band The Teskey Brothers are heading to Brighton

Australia’s The Teskey Brothers announce they will finally make their way back to Europe and UK in 2023 for their first headline tour anywhere in the world in over three years. It will be a long-awaited return for the band who have amassed a legion of fans around the globe with their timeless recordings and stunning live shows.

Following two critically acclaimed studio albums, including 2019’s Grammy nominated ‘Run Home Slow’, the band made use of their pandemic down-time to release two live albums, winning awards and cementing their place as one of the world’s most captivating live bands and Josh Teskey as a once-in-a-lifetime lead vocalist. Their rare and spellbinding 7-piece band performances are simply not to be missed.

Favouring a slower and more balanced approach to tour scheduling, the Melbourne band will relocate to Europe for an extended period, performing just a few shows per week in Germany, The Netherlands, UK, Belgium, France and Ireland throughout March and April.

They will be hitting the UK and heading into town to the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Monday 24th April 2023. Tickets for this concert can be purchased HERE.

Very special guests across the tour include CMAT, Susan O’Neill and Joy Oladokun. Joy will be the support artist for the Brighton Dome concert.

The Teskey Brothers previous Brighton concert took place at the Concorde 2 on 22nd January 2020. You can read the Brighton & Hove News review of that concert HERE.

www.theteskeybrothers.com