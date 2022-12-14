Seven of Labour’s 16 councillors to step down at next local elections

Seven of Labour’s 16 councillors are to step down at the local elections next May, the party has announced.

Those standing down include the current joint leaders of the opposition group on Brighton and Hove City Council, Councillor Carmen Appich and Councillor John Allcock.

And two former leaders of the council also plan to bow out – Councillor Nancy Platts and Councillor Daniel Yates.

One of the most recently elected councillors, Robert Mcintosh, who won the Rottingdean Coastal by-election in May, also plans to retire.

He found out that he was suffering from cancer during the by-election campaign and took a leave of absence for treatment shortly after taking his seat.

Councillor Clare Moonan, who chairs the council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee and formerly chaired the Health and Wellbeing Board, is also stepping aside.

And so is Councillor Chris Henry, who also serves as office manager to Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove.

The party said: “The Labour Party is selecting its team of Brighton and Hove City Council candidates for 2023.

“It will be formed of a mix of experienced councillors and new candidates who will bring a diverse range of backgrounds and community experiences to the council.

“The many years of existing council experience coupled with new perspectives will make for an exciting line-up.

“Several current Labour councillors will be stepping away from front-line politics next year, after years of tireless service on behalf of residents.”

Five of the current independent councillors were Labour candidates when they were elected.

The party is currently carrying out selections for each electoral ward – a process which was delayed by the recently completed boundary review of council wards.