New rabbi formally inducted as leader on day before Hanukkah

The new rabbi of a progressive synagogue in Hove was formally inducted on Saturday, the day before the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah.

Rabbi Gabriel Kanter-Webber was formally inducted to his role at Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue (BHPS) to a community audience.

The University of Sussex graduate returned with his family to Brighton and Hove in August, after eight years away, to begin leading services as a rabbi.



Rabbi Kanter-Webber said: “For all I’ve heard about how lucky BHPS is to have me as its rabbi, in actual fact I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have BHPS as my congregation.

“Such a warm, welcoming and friendly community is a rare thing, and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue played host to four different rabbis with the induction service and ceremony led by Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Danny Rich, of Kingston Liberal Synagogue.

The UK’s first openly lesbian rabbi, Rabbi Elli Tikvah Sarah, who left her role at BHPS earlier this year after two decades in post, was also there to officially pass the torch.

The audience also included deputy lieutenant Juliet Smith, high sheriff Jane King, mayor of Brighton and Hove Lizzie Deane, Peter Kyle MP and Lloyd Russel-Moyle MP and vice-chancellor and president of the University of Sussex, Sasha Roseneil.

Sandra Walker, BHPS manager said: “As a teacher in our religion school, it was clear from the outset, the instant connection you made with our very young people and it is so lovely to see how this has further developed over the years.”

The service also marked 120 years of Liberal Judaism, with the chair of Liberal Judaism Ruth Seager also in attendance.

Rabbi Elli Sarah said: “With Chanukkah beginning tomorrow evening, we are reminded that the Festival of Lights is, as its name suggests, a time of ‘dedication’.

“Today, as Rabbi Gabriel dedicates himself to the role of permanent rabbi of BHPS, the congregation in turn, as seven years ago when we entered the rebuilt shul for the first time on Shabbat Chanukkah, is coming together to celebrate a moment of rededication in the life of the community.

The synagogue’s treasured Czech Torah scroll, which was salvaged from the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia in 1942, was displayed for the special occasion with guests and congregation able to read passages.

This year, Hanukkah is celebrated from Sunday, 18 December to Monday, 26 December remembering the Jewish story of a menorah candle miraculously burning for eight nights with only one night’s oil.