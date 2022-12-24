BREAKING NEWS

New Year’s Eve Ball at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin

Stay Sick at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus)

There are so many options of where to go for New Year’s Eve that it can be daunting. So many events can be expensive as well. However two local Brighton based promoters have got together with The Hope & Ruin at 11 Queens Road in order to put on a free entry live music and DJ set event.

Holiday Ghosts live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pics Cherie Elody)

Stay Sick and Acid Box are staging a ‘Heroes vs Villains’ New Year’s Eve Ball from 7pm on 31st December until 3am on 1st January. This will be happening across both floors of The Hope & Ruin, so that’s the downstairs bar area as well as the upstairs concert room.

Playing live will be Holiday Ghosts, The Atom Jacks, Hutch, Handcuff, Trip Westerns, The Damn Shebang, and Dagger Debs.

The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pics Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus)

There will be DJ sets from Polly of Acid Box and Neil Sick from Stay Sick, as well as Dynamite Sal, Holiday Ghosts, and Hutch. You can expect to hear a full on party mix including rock n roll, funk, 60s, disco, punk, indie, surf, glam, pop and more to see you dancing your way into 2023!

Folks are invited to dress to impress or distress if they wish.

Hutch at Green Door Store, Brighton 25.9.22 (pics Charlotte Horton)

This event will be very busy and if you are worried about gaining entry, then it would be ideal to purchase some of the very limited advance guaranteed entry before 9pm tickets for £5. Grab yours HERE.

Further information about this event can be found HERE.

Event flyer

