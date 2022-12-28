Why relax in an Epsom Salts bath when you can let your hair down seeing them live

An intriguing headline I hear you say?

We’re not talking magnesium sulphate, we are referring to the band Epsom Salts which consists of Kristian Floate (bass), Jake Reid (guitar), Shea Harding (vocals) and Robin Marsh (drums), who have organised a FREE ENTRY concert here in Brighton at the Green Door Store on Monday 16th January 2023.

But who are Epsom Salts and what do they sound like I hear you cry! Worry not, as the Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught up with the outfit when they played The Hope & Ruin back in October. Here’s what we said…..

“With a chaotic start to the set with the opening track ‘Dead Sea’ being paired with flying drumsticks across the room, the band made a promise to the crowd that their set would hopefully go more smoothly from that point on. Continuing their half an hour set with tracks ‘Nazi Scum’ and ‘20 Second Job’, the band very quickly won over the whole room and had them joining in with singalongs and mosh pits. My personal highlight of the set was the song ‘Blue And Green’, with singer Seymour introducing the song with an apology to their mum who stood disapprovingly in the crowd, as they went on to tell the story of a drug and drink-filled night out in Brighton”.

The Epsom Salts quartet sound an up-for-it bunch don’t they?

Support for the 16th January gig will come from the rather wonderful Top Left Club and noisy alt rock three piece Jar Of Blind Flies. who recently dropped their ‘M​í​à’ album back in October. Check that out on their Bandcamp page HERE.

You should also seriously check out Top Left Club’s ‘Shoulders At 90’ album. It’s on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Whilst we are talking all things Bandcamp, head on over to Epsom Salts page and there you can have a gander (and purchase if you wish) at their brand new ‘Live at GDS’ single which dropped just before Christmas. Find it HERE.

The Green Door Store is located at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ. This is below the train station, so head out of the station and head down Trafalgar Street and you will see The Prince Albert on your right. Turn left opposite here and walk a few yards and the venue is on the left.

It’s a FREE ENTRY event to punters aged 18 and over and doors are at 7pm. See you there!