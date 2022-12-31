Long-serving former Brighton and Hove police officer dies

A long-serving former Brighton and Hove police officer who ended his career at Scotland Yard has died.

Richard Burcham, known to colleagues as Dick, died on Christmas Day, according to the Eastbourne branch of NARPO (the National Association of Retired Police Officers).

NARPO said: “Dick joined the former East Sussex Constabulary on 26 July 1966. He served on uniform patrol at Hove between 1966 and 1968.

“He then served on the Drug Squad and Hove CID alternatively between 1968 and 1976. He was promoted to uniform sergeant at Brighton and served there from 1976 to 1978.

“He then served as a trainer at Lewes HQ between 1978 and 1980. He then moved on to the CID at Worthing where he worked between 1980 to 1983.

“He was then promoted to uniform inspector at Worthing where he served for six months during 1983 before being transferred to the Sussex Police Drug Squad where he was based until 1986.

“He then worked on the Regional Crime Squad at Lewes between 1986 and 1987 following which he worked on the National Drugs Intelligence Unit.

“He was then promoted to Detective Chief Inspector and worked at New Scotland Yard between 1987 and 1990.

“Finally, he worked on the No 6 Regional Crime Squad from 1990 until his retirement through ill health in 1992.”

Dick Burcham leaves a widow, Janette, and two sons, Jonathan and Jason.