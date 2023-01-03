Circa Waves to play intimate Brighton concert

Liverpool indie rockers Circa Waves who feature Kieran Shudall (lead vocals/guitar), Sam Rourke (bass), Colin Jones (drums) and Joe Falconer (lead guitar), recently unveiled their new single ‘Carry You Home’ (watch the video HERE). It is the latest single to be taken from the band’s highly anticipated fifth album ‘Never Going Under’, which is out on 13th January 2023. The single follows the huge ‘Do You Wanna Talk’ and surprise EP ‘Hell On Earth’ which was released over the summer to critical acclaim.

With soaring instrumentation and urgent lyrics that beg to be sung back by a field full of fans, ‘Carry You Home’ is undeniably massive, and a prime example of Circa Waves’ ability to craft gargantuan indie with a resonant message.

The band have also announced a series of intimate album launch shows across the country, in collaboration with some of the UK’s best independent record stores.

Speaking about the album launch shows, frontman Kieran Shudall said: “We really wanna see you all close up for some really really small intimate rock n roll shows. It’s gonna get sweaty and loud. See you down the front!”

The local Brighton show will take place at Chalk on Saturday 14th January and ticket and album combinations are available now from Resident in Kensington Gardens, Brighton – information HERE.

Circa Waves ‘Never Going Under’ tracklisting:

‘Never Going Under’

‘Do You Wanna Talk’

‘Hell On Earth’

‘Your Ghost’

‘Carry You Home’

‘Northern Town’

‘Electric City’

‘Want It All Today’

‘Golden Days’

‘Hold On’

‘Living In The Grey’

