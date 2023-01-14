BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Liverpool 0

Brighton and Hove Albion have been on top against Liverpool throughout the first half.

The Seagulls have enjoyed almost two thirds of the possession and have had six shots, three them on target.

The Reds have had just three shots by comparison and none of them on target.

Kaoru Mitoma has been tormenting Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Matip down the left.

And although the Japan international has been clean through, so far he has been unable to find the finishing touch.

Albion were briefly awarded a penalty after Allison Becker brought down Solly March but it was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR) and the visitors were awarded a free kick for offside.

Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, clattered into Moises Caicedo and received a yellow card.

Caicedo ended the half holding his arm awkwardly and may not reappear for the second half.

