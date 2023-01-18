‘Raining rocks’ close Undercliff Walk

The Undercliff Walk has been closed after chunks of chalk kept falling onto it yesterday.

The path, which runs from Brighton Marina to Saltdean, was closed by Brighton and Hove City Council after people reported falling rocks from Ovingdean to the marina.

One cyclist warned others to steer clear, saying it was as though it was “raining rocks”.



Matt Coyne from the running group RunPals said: “There are massive amounts of cliff falling between Saltdean and Brighton.

“A cyclist I spoke to said it was as tho it was raining rocks.

“I’d avoid the undercliff completely at mo with the big freezes likely to break more off. You don’t want one of these landing on your head.”

In a statement, the council said: “Due to constant and significant chalk fall, we have taken the decision to temporarily close the Undercliff Walk to protect the health and safety of those who use it.

“For your own safety, please obey the signs and fencing in the area.

“Although most of Undercliff Walk is closed, the public can still access the beach, Molly’s Café and Whitecliffes Café via the Rottingdean Ramp and Saltdean subway.

“We will reopen the Undercliff as soon as possible, but only when there is no longer a risk to public safety.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”