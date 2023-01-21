Premier League Match Day 19 – Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Paul Van Hecke is due to make his full Premier League debut in place of the injured Levi Colwill this afternoon (Saturday 21 January).

And Danny Welbeck returns to the starting line up for Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium.

Albion boss has also named in-form Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to start.

Leicester City have lost four games on the trot and are hovering above the drop zone.

They could look to striker James Maddison for some fire power as he returns from injury although only as a sub.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will start with 36-year-old Jamie Vardy up front.

If Albion beat Leicester, they will move up to fifth in the Premier League.