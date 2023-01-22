‘See You In The Dark’ at Softcult’s Brighton concert

Softcult are twins Phoenix and Mercedes Arn Horn who adopt a DIY hands-on approach to their scuzz pop banger releases and merch, where they design everything and run it themselves.

Their music journey began with the 5 song ‘Year Of The Rat’ limited edition cassette in April 2021, which was followed by their 6 track ‘Year Of The Snake’ limited edition cassette back in February 2022. Both of which have been combined on the ‘Zodiac’ 12″ Vinyl LP. A number of singles followed last year, ‘Be A Son’ and ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’ (both May 2022), ‘One Of A Million’ (September), ‘Drain’ (November) and ‘Someone2Me’ (December). This month saw the release of their current single ‘Dress’. These last four songs will be found on their ‘See You In The Dark’ EP as well as two other numbers ‘Love Song’ and ‘Spoiled’.

Softcult were in Brighton last May as part of The Great Escape new music festival. They played live at the Green Door Store on 14th May and the Brighton & Hove News were in attendance, where we observed that:

“Softcult make up a blistering sound of scuzz pop bangers during their thirty minute set at the Green Door Store. Not afraid to tackle tough topics such as fears and anxieties they use this platform to produce a blistering set. Softcult have a strong visual look and their sound will attract a wide cross including grunge, power pop and even a bit of shoegaze thrown in. Softcult are certainly a force to be reckoned with”.

The band have now announced an 11-date UK and Europe Spring tour in support of their forthcoming ‘See You In The Dark’ EP which drops on 24th March. The tour kicks off in Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham, before calling in at Brighton, and then heading off to Cardiff, London, Rotterdam, Cologne, Hamburg, Antwerp and finally Paris. On seven of the dates (including Brighton) they will be joined by Edinburgh band Swim School as support, who have released two EP’s thus far, ‘Volume One’ (March 2020) and ‘Making Sense Of It All’ (August 2021), which features the epic ‘Everything You Wanted’.

The bands will be playing live at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Tuesday 11th April courtesy of local promoters JOY. You can purchase your tickets HERE, HERE or HERE.

www.softcult.band