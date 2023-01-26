BREAKING NEWS

The Apprentice comes to Brighton tonight

Posted On 26 Jan 2023 at 12:05 am
By :
Comment: 0

The 14 remaining contestants on the BBC TV show The Apprentice take part in a challenge in Brighton in the show tonight (Thursday 26 January).

Alan Sugar, with “boardroom colleagues” Karen Brady and Tim Campbell

At the end of the third episode last week, their taskmaster Lord Sugar told the contestants: “For your next task, I’m sending you to Brighton and Hove.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK and it’s a thriving hub for independent businesses.

“I want you to source nine items associated with Brighton and Hove. You need to locate the items and buy them for the best possible price.

“The team that spends the least amount of money to source the correct items will win.”

The BBC said: “The candidates are sent to buzzing Brighton and Hove, one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK.

“Here, among the bustling streets, the candidates must secure and negotiate nine items synonymous with the area.

“The team that secures the most items at the lowest prices wins. Then, back in the boardroom, it’s rock bottom for another candidate.”

Lord Sugar usually fires at least one candidate from the losing team in each episode.

The Apprentice is due to go out on BBC One at 9pm, with series 17 episode 4 – out of 12 – titled Brighton Discount Buying.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com