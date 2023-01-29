FA Cup Round 4 – Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Liverpool at the Amex today (Sunday 29 January) looking for a second home win in 15 days against the Reds.

Jason Steele takes over between the sticks and Adam Webster returns to the defence, with Tariq Lamptey also among those named in the starting line up.

Evan Ferguson is the fourth change from the 2-2 draw at Leicester City. The 18-year-old started against Liverpool a fortnight ago and went off after being scythed down by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Solly March nabbed two of the three goals in the Premier League win two weeks ago and Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping that his form and confidence continue to flourish today.

Although Albion are missing Moises Caicedo and Adam Lallana, De Zerbi has praised the young talent pushing for a first team place.

His options on the bench include 21-year-old Billy Gilmour, 19-year-old Andrew Moran and 17-year-old Jack Hinshelwood.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm, with the fifth round draw scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday 30 January) at 7pm on the One Show on BBC One.