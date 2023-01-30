Brighton man charged with burglary

A man from Brighton has been charged with burgling a house in Crowborough on Saturday (28 January).

Daniel Taylor, 34, of Lynchet Close, Hollingdean, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 30 January).

Taylor has been charged with burglary with intent to steal.

He has also been charged with having cannabis at Crowborough railway station, in Farningham Road, on the same date.

Sussex Police said this morning: “A man has been charged with committing a burglary at a house in Green Lane, Crowborough, on Saturday 28 January.

“Daniel Taylor, 34, of Lynchet Close, Brighton, has also been charged with possession of cannabis.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 30 January.

“Police swiftly made an arrest after receiving a report that the occupants of a property in Green Lane had disturbed an intruder in their home. Nothing was stolen.”