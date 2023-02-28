Coach Party to close Autumn tour here in Brighton

This morning, the Isle of White’s hotly-tipped four-piece Coach Party, who dropped their latest single ‘Micro Aggression’ earlier this month, have announced that they will be heading to Brighton as part of their 14 date UK Autumn tour.

The breakthrough outfit released their third EP ‘Nothing Is Real’ last April having kicked things off towards the end of 2021 with their ferocious feminist anthem ‘FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)’ which quickly climbed to 6 Music’s A-List. ‘Weird Me Out‘ followed suit and was premiered by Steve Lamacq and spun on Radio 1 Jack Saunders Future Artists show.

The band released their debut single ‘Lola’ in 2019. This sub two minute track certainly turned heads all round the music industry. In 2021, their 10″ yellow and black splatter vinyl ‘After Party’ EP, running in at just under 20 minutes, featured: ‘Can’t Talk, Won’t’, ‘Crying Makes Me Tired’, ‘Really OK On My Own’, ‘Everybody Hates Me’, ‘I’m Sad’ and ‘Sweetheart’. The EP was written amidst the chaos of 2020 and focuses on themes of everyday life. It was recorded, produced, and mixed by the band’s own Guy Page.

Their previous material can be found on their six tune limited edition 10” blue vinyl ‘Party Food’ EP which was produced in their own studio on the Isle of Wight and released on Chess Club records on 10th June 2020. Those songs are: ‘Oh Lola’, ‘Bleach’, ‘Puke’, ‘Breakdown’, ‘Space’ and ‘Red Jumper Boy’.

Coach Party made their debut live appearance on 11th September 2019 at Strings (Newport) on the Isle of Wight and have described themselves as “Beige indie band with cracking personalities”. Their lineup consists of Jess (vocals/bass), Steph (guitar), Joe (guitar) and Guy (drums). We caught their headline set at Komedia Brighton back in 2021 – Read our account of that night HERE.

This time around they will be closing their Autumn tour at 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL – that’s Patterns to us on Friday 13th October 2023.

Pre-sale tour tickets will go live from 10am tomorrow (Wednesday 1st March). To get access to pre-sale, you have to sign up to their mailing list and sign up link which is here: https://coach-party.ffm.to/signup

The general sale tickets will be available from Friday 2nd March at 10am. So keep an eye out for Coach Party’s Brighton tickets on Patterns website or purchase from promoters JOY. HERE.

Check out the Coach Party video’s on their YouTube channel HERE and their tunes can be purchased on their Bandcamp page HERE and for further details visit their website www.coach-party.com