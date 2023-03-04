Police appeal for help to find missing Peacehaven man

Police have issued an appeal for the public’s help to find a missing man from Peacehaven.

Shane Brett, 26, has not been seen since the start of the month and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Shane Brett, 26, who has been reported missing in Peacehaven.

“He was last seen on Wednesday 1 March and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

“Shane is white, 5ft 7in, of slight build, with brown hair.

“He was last known to be wearing a black hooded top, light grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and black puffa-style coat with silver tape down the right arm.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 1082 of 02/03. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.”