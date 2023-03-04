BREAKING NEWS

Police appeal for help to find missing Peacehaven man

Posted On 04 Mar 2023 at 2:14 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Police have issued an appeal for the public’s help to find a missing man from Peacehaven.

Shane Brett

Shane Brett, 26, has not been seen since the start of the month and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Shane Brett, 26, who has been reported missing in Peacehaven.

“He was last seen on Wednesday 1 March and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

“Shane is white, 5ft 7in, of slight build, with brown hair.

“He was last known to be wearing a black hooded top, light grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and black puffa-style coat with silver tape down the right arm.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 1082 of 02/03. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com