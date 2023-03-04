Two chances to catch Brighton’s very own Black Honey

Brighton indie rockers Black Honey burst out of the ether in 2014 with their squalling guitars, vivid colours and cinematic vignettes, and are arguably one of the UK’s fastest rising bands.

Their recorded material journey started in their formation year with the self-titled 4-track EP, which was followed two years later, in April 2016 by the release of the 4-track ‘Headspin’ EP. Six months later they dropped their ‘Hello Today’ single. 2017 saw the release of the ‘Somebody Better’ single. Three years in the making, they released their debut 12-track album on 21st September 2018, which reached No.33 on the UK album chart and since then, they haven’t really looked back.

With momentum gaining, their second long player ‘Written & Directed’ was unleashed to an unsuspecting world in 2021. This climbed as high as No.7 in the UK album chart.

It’s the weird and wonderful mind of Izzy B Phillips with her lovable but villainous, Milky-Bar-kid-meets-Debbie Harry persona, that you find very much at the heart of ‘Black Honey’. An open sufferer of both dyslexia and ADHD, she’s a huge advocate for self-expression without limit and has relied hugely on her band – Tom Taylor (bass), Chris Ostler (guitar) and up until 2019 Tom Dewhurst (drums), who was replaced by Alex Woodward – to complete her vision, which like their albums are honest, inspiring and deeply infectious.

In their time together, the band have amassed a legion of fans to their constantly shifting canon of fizzing, visceral indie and nostalgia-soaked pop – a following that, in the past year or so alone, has seen them handpicked to support Liam Gallagher, The Libertines, IDLES, The Vaccines and more, on top of their own sold out headline tour.

Izzy, meanwhile, has become something of a pied piper for life’s outliers, for the people that resonate hard with her own memories of struggling through youth and desperately attempting to find connection and understanding in an often impossible world. You can see the results in the front row of any Black Honey show; dedicated fans presenting in all forms that embrace the band’s message of acceptance. But it’s not until now that the singer has fully, 100% bared her soul herself.

Their new chapter is imminently upon us, as on 17th March Black Honey will release their third album, ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’. In celebration of this, the band will be playing a series of eleven instore album launch shows (and signings) throughout the country. The home turf show will be at Resident in Kensington Gardens from 6:30pm on Saturday 18th March. Attendees have the options of purchasing the CD version of the album for £12.99, or snapping up the limited edition peach coloured vinyl edition for £21.99, or even going one better with the picture disc LP for £25.99. Find out more about this HERE.

Not content with just instore shows, Black Honey will then immediately be heading out on a 15-date UK tour. As part of this, the band will be playing live at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley on Friday 31st March, courtesy of promoters FORM. Tickets for this night which runs from 6pm to 10pm can be purchased HERE.

Find out more about Black Honey at ffm.bio/blackhoneyuk