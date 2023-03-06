Hebrew congregation moves into new synagogue in Hove



Members of the Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation have moved into a newly built synagogue in Hove last week, after three years of development and construction.

The congregation hosted their first services in the synagogue in the new Jewish community hub on New Church Road, Hove last Thursday.

Rabbi Hershel Rader, leader of Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation, will invite the community to join the inaugural services, with guest cantor, Chazan Shlomo Brummer leading.

Rabbi Rader said: “The Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation is delighted to move to its new place of worship on the eve of its 200th year anniversary.

“This beautiful new synagogue and surrounding communal resources, such as the nursery, restaurant and banqueting facilities will enhance the local community and attract holidaymakers to our wonderful seaside city.

“We thank Mr Tony Bloom, and the Bloom Foundation, for the generosity which has made this project possible.

“May he and his family enjoy much success and good health in the future.

“The new synagogue was designed by Teva Hesse of CF Moeller Architects, who redesigned the Highgate Synagogue in London.”

The synagogue has a normal capacity for 80 seats, but for special occasions, the moveable back walls can increase capacity to up to 270 seats.

The modern orthodox synagogue also hosts a Mikvah (religious bath).

The building is part of a new Jewish community hub, with Brighton’s first Kosher restaurant and a 45 home housing development.

Brighton and Hove Jewish Community said: “The first Synagogue service of many. After three years of hard work, we’re grateful to be coming together as a community.”

Rabbi Rader has led the Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation which has been located at 29-31 New Church Road for six decades, since 2009.

Brighton Hebrew Congregation was established in 1824, having historic links to Jew Street, Devonshire Place, and Middle Street Synagogue.