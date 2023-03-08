Churchill Square toilets reopen following refurb



Churchill Square’s toilets have reopened after a six-month refurb, including a new changing bench and hoist for disabled people.

The Changing Places toilet has enough space for one or two assistants and specialist equipment.

The main customer toilets, located between the Clarks and Pandora stores, closed in August and reopened in February



Churchill Square Centre director, Mark Buchanan-Smith, said: “We know how vital the facilities in Churchill Square are to our shoppers and the local community so, following customer feedback, they have been redesigned and refurbished to help ensure that all of our customers’ needs have been addressed.

“We’re incredibly proud to now also include a fully accessible Changing Places space.

“We hope that this will make a real difference to some people who otherwise might not be able to enjoy a day out in the city centre.”

The main toilet area now also includes a separate inclusive non-gender toilet, and a new multi-faith prayer room.

Other changes have also been made to incorporate seating along the corridor with handy phone charging points.

The baby-changing area has also been revamped, including a family cubicle and feeding rooms which now have a privacy area.

There are now a total of five disabled toilets now across Churchill Square, in the main toilet block and in the food quarter, next to Italian Kitchen.