Almost one year to the day Self Esteem is back in Brighton

SELF ESTEEM + NUHA RUBY RA + TOM RASMUSSAN – BRIGHTON DOME 7.3.23

It’s the same town but different venue, and fittingly on the eve of ‘International Women’s Day’, tonight’s extravaganza is laid on at the Brighton Dome, where the packed crowd is treated to a triple-bill of three very individual – and very talented artists.

Tom Rasmussan

Tom is, amongst other things, an author and a journalist, and tonight as Crystal Rasmussen, a drag queen performer. With polished stage presence and brilliantly sweet vocals, Tom/Crystal appears slightly overwhelmed at not only supporting Self Esteem, but also at performing in the Dome which, as they point out, is the venue where Abba won Eurovision and an international hairdressing competition is staged.

For such a larger-than-life character the dancing is soft and fluid, but sadly it’s lost in the lack of light. The songs are catchy – perfect for a summer dance extravaganza – and whilst they may be a little easy to write off, if you take the time to listen to lyrics there’s a serious story to tell.

For an insight into Tom’s work check out this interview in Gay Times HERE.

twitter.com/TomGlitter

Nuha Ruby Ra

Nuha Ruby Ra is at once unique and compelling, but the stage is once again cast in darkness, with barely a solitary light as she takes to the boards like a modern day gunslinger with a double-sized cowboy hat – but instead of a pair of Colt-45s, her weapons tonight are double mics.

This most enigmatic of performers has been around on the scene for a few years, but seems to be able to reinvent herself with each performance. It’s raw powerful, guttural and simply wonderful – and explains why she’s previously bagged tour supports with the likes of Yard Act, Warmduscher, Viagra Boys, King Gizzard and The Wizard Lizard and Bambara…and managed to get coveted stage-space at festivals such as SXSW, Glastonbury, The Great Escape, Bluedot, Latitude, Boardmasters, Grauzone, Reeperbahn and more.

Musically the set is as dark, moody and briefly illuminated with fleeting glances of intense illumination as the stage lighting, which has clearly been arranged as a mirror to the songs – from a photographer’s point of view this is a nightmare, but sometimes you just have to stand and listen.

It’s a time to appreciate how the darkness perfectly emphasises the raw guttural power of Nuha Ruby Ra’s music, which is at times almost reminiscent of the blacker glimpses into Jim Morrison’s psychedelic soul, with echoes of Nico and a sense that some of the tracks would be perfectly at home as the soundtrack to a sci-fi B-movie. There is a timeless quality to the sound, and it’s as much at home tonight in Brighton as it would have been back in the heady days of the of 60s and 70s.

linktr.ee/nuharubyra

Self Esteem

By the time the suited and booted Self Esteem takes to the stage the venue is at bursting capacity and then some.

The audience erupts as the opening notes of the anthemic ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ are struck – and every second of the song is absolutely captivating.

The joy in the room is almost tangible. It’s something you can virtually hold in your hands as she cries “I’m free”.

And the power-pop continues for the next two songs, at which point the tempo shifts down a gear as we get treated to the raw and brittle sound of ‘Just Kids’, with its longing lament for better times in a disintegrating relationship.

This is the moment when Self Esteem leaves the stage briefly, to re-emerge with a flourish. Both her and her band are now all clad in red jumpsuits and bondage basques, and they launch into a new and powerful song – ‘Mother’.

The passion and the camaraderie swirls back and forth between audience and performers – and it’s safe to say that Self Esteem has risen to become one of the most exciting emerging stars on the circuit today. There are overtures of Madonna-esque stagecraft and the glamour of Hollywood musicals throughout the night – but this is not a pastiche or a tribute, it’s very much Rebecca’s show.

It’s carefully crafted and a delight from start to finish.

As the songs slide by, the night quite simply goes from strength to strength and Self Esteem never misses a beat or fails to please. She is both accessible and has the audience eating out of her hand with her uplifting, powerful, fun and (at the same time) thought provoking lyrics which cement her pure brilliance as one of the most entertaining word-centric artists of current times.

Her genius is also evident with her ability to create the ‘full package’ in terms of a stage show, where the focus on the visual aesthetics sets off rather than overwhelms the musical performance.

Costume changes pace the set – and are seamlessly choreographed with meticulous detail as a euphoria of equality and oneness surges around the overflowing room and the audience sings back song after song with one voice.

What we have here is a true star – effortless, but with supreme attention to detail. Uplifting, meticulous, and a beautiful assault on the senses.

Self Esteem setlist:

‘Prioritise Pleasure’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘F*cking Wizardry’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘Moody’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘Just Kids’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘Happy Valley’ (unreleased)

‘Mother’ (unreleased)

‘How Can I Help You’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘Love Second’ (unreleased)

‘Girl Crush’ (from 2019 ‘Compliments Please’ album)

‘John Elton’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘The 345’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘You Forever’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘I Do This All The Time’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

(encore)

‘I’m Fine’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

‘The Best’ (from 2019 ‘Compliments Please’ album)

‘Still Reigning’ (from 2021 ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ album)

www.selfesteem.love