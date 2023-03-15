Premier League Match Day 10 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Albion take on arch-rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex tonight (Wednesday 15 March) in a match that was cancelled last September due to a train strike.

Danny Welbeck starts for the Albion in place of Evan Ferguson and Levi Colwill takes the place of the injured Adam Webster.

Crystal Palace have had to field an academy keeper called Joe Whitworth who makes his Premier League debut. Jason Steele is due to keep goal again for Albion this evening.