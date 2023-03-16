Father says black mould in ‘defective’ new home is making his children ill



A Portslade father believes black mould caused by leaks and building defects in his new-build home are making his children ill.

Since moving into his new build home with his family in Oak Point, Mile Oak in May last year, Jason Brown says he’s reported numerous defects to developer Clarion Housing Group.

Black mould in the family bathroom is beginning to affect the lung health of two of his children who have cystic fibrosis.

After Brighton and Hove News contacted Clarion, the developer has organised for contractors to visit the Brown’s property to fix a list of eight outstanding defects which need repair under the developer’s warranty.

Mr Brown said: “We’re heartbroken really because we’ve been living in rented accommodation for most of our lives so when we were able to get the opportunity to actually buy for the first time we were really happy.

“Our own property, security for the kids but even in all the rental properties that we’ve had we’ve never had many problems as we have in this property, which is brand new

“It’s heartbreaking because it was our dream to own a property.”

Two of Mr Brown’s four children, Leila, 14 and Fraser, 8, both now need additional antibiotics alongside their treatments for their condition which affects the lungs and respiratory system.

Six defects in the property have already been repaired by Clarion, including faulty wiring on solar panels and blown electric sockets in the kitchen over Christmas.

Mr Brown said he reported a list of eight outstanding defects but that there has been little to no communication since February.

A leak coming in the master bedroom from the loft has caused staining and bubbles in the paint.

Black mould on the floors of the family bathroom and the en-suite in the master bedroom has ruined the lino.

Mr Brown says that the defect period, where Clarion holds a duty to repair any defects in a new build home under the developer’s warranty, is up at the end of the month.

North Portslade Councillor Peter Atkinson said: “This has been an ongoing situation with many different repairs and issues needing attention.

“Clarion have not been timely or effective in their responses which is really disappointing, particularly given the circumstances of the Browns.

“I would also ask that they extend the developer’s warranty in this case.”

Clarion told Mr Brown to expect an inspection, which has not taken place.

Mr Brown says his last resort is to put their rent through shared ownership in dispute with Clarion until the house is in a safe condition.

The family paid £143,500.00 for a 35 per cent share in the property with a full market price of £410,000.00 and their rent is £610.73 per month with a service charge of £51 per month.

Leaks were found in seven of the 125 new homes in Oak Point in November.

A Clarion Housing spokesperson said: “We are sorry that Mr Brown has been experiencing issues with mould and damp in his home.

“Clarion takes these reports very seriously so when this was first reported to us in November, our contractors visited to investigate and resolved the problem.

“Following another report in February, our contractors have arranged with the resident to visit again next week (20th March) to establish a plan to address the problem and will keep them informed on progress.

“Unfortunately there was a delay in completing some repairs at this property and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

“Under no circumstances would we ever purposely delay or prevent repairs from happening, and we strongly refute any such claims.

“All outstanding defects will be agreed with the resident as part of our developer’s warranty and he will retain the benefit of the NHBC Warranty where any latent defect can be reported for up to 12 years following completion of construction.”