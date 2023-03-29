Electronic pop artist Alice Glass to play Brighton concert

Canadian singer and songwriter Alice Glass is one of the most recognizable and singular voices in the last decade of electronic pop, leaving an unmistakable mark on the genre with her versatile ability to go from an eerie lilt to an absolute roar.

Alice is the co-founder and former frontwoman of the electronic band Crystal Castles. In 2014, she embarked on a solo career and released her eponymous debut EP in 2017, followed by her 13 track solo debut album, ‘Prey//IV’ (stylized as PREY//IV) on 16th February 2022 via her own Eating Glass Records. The release of the album was preceded by four singles, ‘Suffer And Swallow’, ‘Baby Teeth’, ‘Fair Game’, and ‘Love Is Violence’.

In an interview with NME, Alice stated the album title is directly a reference to her previous band, Crystal Castles, and the numbering system on their albums ‘Crystal Castles (II)’ and ‘(III)’, with Alice considering ‘Prey//IV’ to be her fourth album;

Fans will be pleased to learn that Alice will be appearing at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Tuesday 2nd May (courtesy of JOY. promoters) as part of her select 6-date UK tour. You can purchase your Brighton concert tickets HERE or HERE. Other tour date tickets can be located HERE.

Support for this Brighton concert will come from exciting Brighton trio CLT DRP who are Annie Dorrett on vocals, Scott Reynolds on guitar and synth, and Daphne Koskeridou on drums. This month they announced that they have signed with one of the most progressing labels going, Venn Records and that today (29th March) they release their brand new single ‘New Boy’, which you can find HERE.

Find out more about these acts:

