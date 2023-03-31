Greens publish manifesto for Brighton and Hove local elections

The Green Party published its manifesto for the local elections in Brighton and Hove this morning (Friday 31 March).

The manifesto, called “Vote Green for action”, spells out the party’s achievements in office while running Brighton and Hove City Council for the past three years – and spells out its pledges for the coming four years.

The Greens said: “The manifesto showcases plans to act on crises facing the city in four key areas: the climate crisis, inequality, health and the economy.”

The party said that it would improve air quality by expanding the Brighton and Hove’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) into a London-style zone to create a liveable city centre.

It also intended to improve recycling by introducing a food waste collection and moving to weekly recycling collections as well as expanding school streets and secure cycle storage.

The Greens promised “action for a fairer Brighton and Hove” by building 800 more sustainable council homes by 2028 and prioritising schemes to address barriers faced by the poorest families in the city.

The party also said that it would “tackle poor standards in private rented homes through a private rented strategy and through introducing landlord licensing”.

The promise of “action for healthy communities” would include encouraging active lifestyles by coming up with new ways to make it easier to walk and cycle, including developing liveable neighbourhood schemes.

The party said that it would “end the long delays in redeveloping the King Alfred Sports Centre by building a new sports facility in the west of the city”.

And it would support people in need of adult social care to remain in their own homes.

The Greens also promised “action for a thriving economy” including a pledge to “support tourism and key tourist destinations in the city to ensure their regeneration schemes are a success”.

The party also said that it would “further expand digital access to council services, making use of the city’s thriving digital sector”.

And it would “promote the circular economy across the city within the council and with businesses”.

The Green leader of the council, Phélim Mac Cafferty, Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Greens are united in our commitment to our communities and firmly focused on the important local issues affecting our city – protecting the most vulnerable, creating jobs, opportunities and apprenticeships, helping to build a cleaner, healthier and greener city fit for the future.”

Councillor Mac Cafferty added: “Our manifesto demonstrates just some of what we’ve managed to do in only two years. Imagine what Greens could achieve over the next four.

“When you vote Green on Thursday 4 May, you vote for action: action on the climate crisis and for a fairer Brighton and Hove.”

The Greens plan to contest all 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council at the local elections on Thursday 4 May in 23 wards – up from 21 after a boundary review.

The party is currently the largest group on the council, with 20 of the 54 seats, and runs the minority administration, holding all the key political posts.

The Greens won 19 seats at the last local elections in May 2019 before snatching a Labour seat in a by-election in Hollingdean and Stanmer two years ago.

Although the Greens had one fewer seat than Labour after the last local elections, a number of Labour councillors resigned, were suspended or expelled in the fallout over anti-semitism. Five now sit as independents.

The Greens are expected to announce their final line up of candidates early next week.