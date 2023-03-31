New electric hire bikes cost 15p a minute to hire



The new electric hire bike scheme which launches in Brighton today charges riders 15p a minute – equivalent to £9 an hour – plus a £1 unlocking fee.

Beryl Bikes were awarded the £13 million contract by Brighton and Hove City Council to run the scheme, which when up and running fully will include a mix of push bikes and electric bikes.

Today, the smartphone app through which riders book bikes only shows tariffs for electric bikes – which at 15p a minute plus would cost £4 for a 20 minute ride, or £2.50 for a 10 minute one.

The scheme, which is now named Beryl BTN Bikes, will initially include 75 e-bikes operating from 19 hubs along the seafront and routes to Brighton and Hove stations. This will increase to 125 during this first phase.

Further phases will see the rollout of the rest of the fleet of 468 e-bikes and 312 pedal only bikes to create a total fleet of 780 bikes, nearly 200 more than the previous scheme.

Brighton and Hove City Council will also consult on 15 new hubs to extend the scheme’s coverage across the city.

When the scheme’s relaunch was announced, Councillor Jamie Lloyd, member of the of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “Getting on a bike is a proven way to improve your physical and mental health and Beryl BTN Bikes make hiring one quick, easy and affordable.”

Phil Ellis, CEO and cofounder of Beryl, which has been awarded the contract to start the schem, said: “Our vehicles are not only good for the environment, they’re also fun, easy to use and cost-effective, removing the need for vehicle ownership expenses such as fuel, tax, MOT, storage and maintenance.

“We hope that, from the launch of the first phase later this month, the scheme will encourage as many people as possible to switch to more sustainable transport.”

The scheme first launched in August 2017, when Hourbike was awarded the contract to run it.

When the contract was retendered last year at a value of between £13 and 14 million, the council tweaked the proposed terms to require that some of the fleet should be made of electric bikes.

Meanwhile, both the bikes and the communications technology used by the Hourbike scheme – which relied on patchy 3G mobile coverage – were becoming too old and so its bikes were pulled from the road in December before the new contract was finalised.