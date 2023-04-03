T4K fundraiser with foot stomping, blood pumping live music

Thousand 4 £1000 is going to be having an evening of footstomping, blood pumping live music at The Brunswick on 1 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JF on Sunday 23rd April 2023 at 7.30pm.

The event is raising funds for T4K’s core purpose which is to provide stable housing for refugees and forced migrants who have no recourse to public funds. With rising costs of living and rents, the charity also needs to increase its regular monthly income.

Thousand 4 £1000’s live event is also about celebrating diversity and experiencing some joy in the face of the hostile environment government policy for those caught on the wrong side of the border and forced into unsuitable and insecure accommodation.

The line up encompasses two outstanding bands:

Vernons Future are a UK Indie band from Oxford / London with a distinctive twist on the poppier end of the indie spectrum.

Samba Roda Viva – well known to their many followers in Brighton and Hove. This lively Brazilian music and dance with its roots in Africa connects people around the world through uplifting beats and joyful melodies.

There will also be a raffle with some fantastic prizes.

Tickets can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Thousand 4 £1000 is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), registered with the Charity Commission in the UK (charity registration number 1171590). Its aim is to be a community response to enforced homelessness amongst forced migrants. Small donations are pooled from hundreds of people to provide housing and other support to migrants who would otherwise be destitute. Alongside this, T4K has additional projects which help to create a supportive community where all are welcome.