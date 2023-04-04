Health chiefs start spring covid jab campaign

Health chiefs have started a spring campaign to offer covid jabs to thousands of the most vulnerable people across Brighton and Hove.

The focus will be on people aged 75 and over, those with a weakened immune system and older adult care home residents.

The NHS said: “Over a million people to be invited for spring covid jab in the south east as the NHS continues to protect the most vulnerable

“More than a million people will be eligible for a spring covid jab in the south east as the NHS begins to roll out the next phase of its world-renowned covid vaccination programme.

“People aged 75 and over, those with a weakened immune system and older adult care home residents, will be eligible. This follows advice from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation.

“Care homes have been prioritised with vaccinations taking place from Monday 3 April by roving NHS teams. In the south east, over 2,000 care homes will be visited in total.

“All other eligible groups will be able to book from Wednesday 5 April using the National Booking Service or NHS App, with the first appointments becoming available week commencing Monday 17 April.

“It will be the first time that people will receive their initial invitations through the NHS app, where they can also book, as the NHS continues to expand its technological capabilities.

“Text messages and letters will also be sent to those eligible without the app or who do not actively use it.

“Across the south east, the NHS has administered more than 20 million covid jabs over several vaccination campaigns since the programme went live in December 2020.

“This includes vaccinating over 804,000 people who came forward for their spring covid vaccination last year.”

The NHS England South East director of commissioning, Caroline Reid, is leading the flu and covid vaccination programme.

She said: “As a society, we are learning to live with covid but the virus is still with us and continues to make thousands of people ill every week.

“Protection against covid – either from catching the virus or from a previous vaccination – also fades over time.

“This is why the NHS is offering a further vaccination this spring to those at highest risk of severe illness from the virus.”

She added: “The NHS will write to you if you’re eligible to remind you that you can get the vaccine but bookings can be made at any time from Wednesday 5 April.”

The NHS is advising those invited, or making a booking, to make sure their appointment takes place at least three months after their last dose.

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but does not get invited can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

The last spring coronavirus vaccination appointments will be offered at the end of June.