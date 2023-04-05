‘How Many Dreams’ were fulfilled at DMA’S instore performance in Brighton

DMA’S – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 3.4.23

On a sunny but chilly evening in Brighton, the Australian indie rock band DMA’S, (stylised in all caps) grace the excellent Resident Records in Kensington Gardens with a rare and intimate performance. Promoting their fourth album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, the three-piece delighted the crowd of 180 lucky fans, who secured their spots by pre-ordering the album from the store. Amidst the shelves of vinyl and CDs, DMA’S crafted a dreamy atmosphere that will surely be remembered by those who attended this special event.

Hailing from Sydney, the band comprises Tommy O’Dell (vocals), Johnny Took (guitar), and Matt Mason (guitar, backing vocals). Formed in 2012, DMA’S burst onto the scene with their debut EP in 2014, garring attention for its Britpop-inspired sound. Over the years, the trio has matured, exploring various musical styles while paying homage to their early influences like Oasis and Stone Roses.

The anticipation was palpable as fans squeezed into the compact space at Resident Records, squeezing down the aisles between the stacks of vinyl. It was a stark contrast to the larger venues DMA’S have become accustomed to, but the band seemed to revel in the intimacy. They kicked off the night with the early single ‘Feels Like 37’, the acoustic guitars stripping the song back to its bare bones and setting the tone for a memorable show.

Throughout the short set, DMA’S performed a total of 7 songs, five of which, as you’d expect, come from the latest release, the opener and ‘Silver’ from their third album, ‘The Glow’ being the exceptions. ‘Something We Are Overcoming’ and ‘Fading Like A Picture’ goes down well with the sardine-packed fans. The stripped-down arrangements allow the band’s raw talent to shine, underlining the strength of their songwriting.

The lush harmonies, sweet guitar work, and O’Dell’s passionate delivery leave the Brighton fans pretty spellbound.

The set comes to a close with the upbeat recent single ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ and a fitting end to the cosy set.

For the fans tonight to catch the DMA’S in such a close-up and personal setting has been an experience many will not forget. DMA’S have proven that they continue to evolve as artists while staying true to their roots, and their star is undoubtedly set to keep rising. They’ll be back in the UK later this year, which includes a mammoth headline show at the Ovo Arena Wembley!

DMA’S:

Tommy O’Dell – vocals

Matthew Mason – lead guitar, backing vocals

Johnny Took – acoustic guitar

DMA’S setlist:

‘Feels Like 37’ (from 2014 ‘DMA’S’ EP)

‘Olympia’ (from 2023 ‘How Many Dreams?’ album)

‘Silver’ (from 2020 ‘The Glow’ album)

‘Something We Are Overcoming’ (from 2023 ‘How Many Dreams?’ album)

‘Fading Like A Picture’ (from 2023 ‘How Many Dreams?’ album)

‘Forever’ (from 2023 ‘How Many Dreams?’ album)

‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ (from 2023 ‘How Many Dreams?’ album)

dmasdmas.com