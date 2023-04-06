Free entry to ‘The Last Supper’ all dayer event on Easter Saturday

Those folks at Brighton’s Green Door Store are at it again!

This time they have gathered together no less than 7 emerging local and national bands under the banner of ‘The Last Supper’. This will be a free entry event that will run from 2pm onwards on Saturday 8th April at their premises located beneath Brighton Railway Station at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton.

This free entry Easter all dayer will provide lucky punters with some incredible live music. They are also suggesting that you should “Get down early and find the Easter clues in the venue and claim your sweet surprise at the bar”. Sounds eggs-er-lent to me! So get on down there for a cracking time!

The bands that are participating at ‘The Last Supper’ are:

The Goa Express

Ciel

Humour

Gene Pool

DLD

Lady Like

Tinman

thegreendoorstore.co.uk