Free entry to ‘The Last Supper’ all dayer event on Easter Saturday
Those folks at Brighton’s Green Door Store are at it again!
This time they have gathered together no less than 7 emerging local and national bands under the banner of ‘The Last Supper’. This will be a free entry event that will run from 2pm onwards on Saturday 8th April at their premises located beneath Brighton Railway Station at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton.
This free entry Easter all dayer will provide lucky punters with some incredible live music. They are also suggesting that you should “Get down early and find the Easter clues in the venue and claim your sweet surprise at the bar”. Sounds eggs-er-lent to me! So get on down there for a cracking time!
The bands that are participating at ‘The Last Supper’ are:
The Goa Express
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.