Free entry to ‘The Last Supper’ all dayer event on Easter Saturday

Posted On 06 Apr 2023 at 11:53 pm
The Green Door Store will host the event (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Those folks at Brighton’s Green Door Store are at it again!

This time they have gathered together no less than 7 emerging local and national bands under the banner of ‘The Last Supper. This will be a free entry event that will run from 2pm onwards on Saturday 8th April at their premises located beneath Brighton Railway Station at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton.

This free entry Easter all dayer will provide lucky punters with some incredible live music. They are also suggesting that you should “Get down early and find the Easter clues in the venue and claim your sweet surprise at the bar”. Sounds eggs-er-lent to me! So get on down there for a cracking time!

The bands that are participating at ‘The Last Supper’ are:
The Goa Express

The Goa Express at Mutations Festival 6.11.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Ciel

CIEL at Komedia, Brighton 28.2.23 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Humour

Humour

Gene Pool

Gene Pool at the Green Door Store, Brighton 9.8.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey)

DLD

DLD at Green Door Store, Brighton 29.3.23 3 (pics Moe Noble)

Lady Like

Ladylike at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 21.1.23 (pics Charlotte Horton)

Tinman

Tinman at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 12.2.23 (pics Michael Hundertmark)

thegreendoorstore.co.uk

The 8 flyers for ‘The Last Supper’ event

